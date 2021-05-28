Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,487 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

