TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.20 ($3.60).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUI. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LON TUI traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 432.10 ($5.65). 1,793,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,787. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.61.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

