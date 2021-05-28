Tunc Doluca Sells 13,200 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00.

MXIM stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

