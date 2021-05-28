Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.75

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.46. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 300,676 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 297.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tuniu during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

