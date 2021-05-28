Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

TUP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 356,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.