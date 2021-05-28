Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.83 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMPM. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

