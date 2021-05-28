Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,198,998 shares in the company, valued at $33,394,617.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $80,160.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. 4,154,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,127. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

