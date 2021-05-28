Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.