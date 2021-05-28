U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:USPH opened at $118.73 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

