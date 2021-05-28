U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.70. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 9,175 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

