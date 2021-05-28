Ubiq Trading Down 17.3% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $12.78 million and $53,675.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,282.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.07 or 0.06978835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $702.48 or 0.01936170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00497553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00190656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00703441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00467995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.49 or 0.00439571 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

