UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.34

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 41998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

