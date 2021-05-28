UBS Group Reiterates “€5.20” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.83 ($8.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.08. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €6.76 ($7.95). The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.