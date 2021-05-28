UDR, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

