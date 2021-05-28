UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

UiPath stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

