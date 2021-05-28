Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS.

Shares of ULTA traded up $16.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.09. 101,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,332. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.63.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

