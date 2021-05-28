Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $380.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.43.
Shares of ULTA opened at $328.36 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.62.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
