Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $380.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.43.

Shares of ULTA opened at $328.36 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $2.38. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

