Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.34 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $78.64 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,471.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01881257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.41 or 0.00461748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020895 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004288 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000185 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.