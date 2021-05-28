UniMex Network Market Cap Hits $7.79 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $276,596.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00338950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00184207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00036705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.25 or 0.00820332 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,720 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars.

