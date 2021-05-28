United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.97

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and traded as high as $31.03. United Bancshares shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 3,642 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $101.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Young sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $150,399.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,812.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,347 shares of company stock worth $198,168. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

