Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 24,487 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $2,362,016.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,076,519.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

U stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.59. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.