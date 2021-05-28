Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.73. Universal has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

