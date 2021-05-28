Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE UVE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

