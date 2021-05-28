Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 650.0% in May

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of UMGP stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

