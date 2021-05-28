Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 650.0% in May

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of UMGP stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
About Universal Media Group
