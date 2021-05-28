Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) traded up 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 1,947,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 593,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Universal Power Industry (OTCMKTS:UPIN)

Universal Power Industry Corporation engages in the development of certified offshore programmers database. Its database is used to locate and refer qualified programmers. The company also intends to offer programming services in an offshore floating vessel. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

