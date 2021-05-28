UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TIGR. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.