Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Increased to $17.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

