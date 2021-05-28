Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $38.90. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 56,630 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,934.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

