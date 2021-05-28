US Bancorp DE Acquires 438 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 200.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USO opened at $45.55 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.