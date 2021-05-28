US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 404.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,874,942.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.