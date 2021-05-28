US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

