US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

