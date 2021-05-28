US Bancorp DE Sells 10,000 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGN. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 281,583 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $335,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.04 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

