USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $14.94 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.94 million and $30.01 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00185751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00031875 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

