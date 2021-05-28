USDX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008426 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000214 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

