Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 239,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

