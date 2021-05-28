Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,371 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $67.87.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
