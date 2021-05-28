Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,029,371 shares.The stock last traded at $67.88 and had previously closed at $67.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

