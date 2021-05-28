Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the April 29th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $807,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

