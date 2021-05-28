Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. 30,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

