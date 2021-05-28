Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $512,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,892. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.64.

