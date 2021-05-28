Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,396. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

