Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000.

BATS:VFMO opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.26.

