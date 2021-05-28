Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Now Covered by Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $3,136,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.