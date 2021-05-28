Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VAR1. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €123.95 ($145.82) on Tuesday. Varta has a twelve month low of €85.05 ($100.06) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €120.56 and a 200 day moving average of €122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

