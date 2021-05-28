Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

