Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

VEC stock opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 116.23. The company has a market capitalization of £961.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 84.60 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 163.80 ($2.14).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.