Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $264.65 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $193.16 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $273.86.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.58.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

