Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

VCYT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 19,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 689.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $39,716,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

