Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.10

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 76144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $680.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verastem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

