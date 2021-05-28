Verge (XVG) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Verge has a market capitalization of $426.15 million and $26.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00483077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,455,917,144 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

